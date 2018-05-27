Baseball bats used in assaults on young men

Police have revealed that baseball bats were used during brutal attacks on two men in Lisburn on Thursday.

The PSNI have issued another appeal for information about the incidents that saw a 21-year-old and 22-year-old assaulted close to the Lagan.

Detective Inspector Tricia Wallace said: “Between 10.50pm and 11.30pm on Thursday night, two men aged 21 and 22 were injured in an attack that began close to Huguenot play park, and then carried on onto the path leading to the blue bridge, close to the river Lagan.

“We believe that one male assailant initially assaulted the 21-year-old victim with a metal baseball bat. The suspect made off but returned a short time later with a number of other males. The group resumed the assault on the first male before then attacking the second man, aged 22.

“In addition to being struck with baseball bats, this victim also sustained a number of stab wounds to his hand and stomach that required hospital treatment.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time - or who has mobile phone footage - to get in touch with detectives at Lisburn by calling 101, quoting reference number 1597 of 24/5/18.”