BBC 'apologise' after saying 'Londonderry' during bulletin

The BBC has reportedly issued an apology after a presenter incorrectly referred to Derry GAA as 'Londonderry'.

The error was made on BBC Radio Ulster during a round-up of the Allianz National Football League results from the weekend.

The presenter reported that "Tyrone, Donegal, Monaghan and Londonderry" all lost their respective games.

The broadcaster was swiftly criticised and Derry GAA contacted the BBC to make a complaint on Monday morning.

"We raised our concerns with senior management in the BBC on Monday morning. We have since received both an apology and assurances that it will not happen again," a spokesperson for Derry GAA told The Irish News.

A spokesperson for the BBC admitted what happened was a mistake but did not confirm they had issued an apology.

"This was in error and was corrected as soon as possible and not repeated in any subsequent bulletin," the spokesperson said.