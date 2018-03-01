Beast from the East: 24 cm of snow recorded in NI village

Parts of Northern Ireland are at a standstill with 24 centimetres of snow recorded in one village as the 'Beast from the East' strikes Ulster.

Glenanne, in County Armagh, has been blanketed with the with stuff with almost a quarter of a metre falling there.

Taking to Twitter, BBC NI weather presenter Angie Philips wrote: "We can expect further snow showers today especially across the southern counties but also parts of the northwest. Amber warning in place for SE of N.Ireland."

Lisburn and the Craigavon area are also particularly badly affected with the snow making driving conditions particularly difficult. The PSNI has issued warnings to motorists to exercise caution, paying heed to braking distances and considering if your journey is essential.

Earlier the Met Office issued an Amber warning for snow which is in place until 6pm. Further disruption likely throughout the day, especially in counties Down and Armagh.