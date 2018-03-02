Beast from the East: List of confirmed flight cancellations to and from Belfast City Airport

As the 'Beast from the East' cotinues to wreak havoc in many parts of Northern Ireland, George Best Belfast City Airport has confirmed a number of flight cancellations for Friday.
Aer Lingus has cancelled all flights to and from the airport today (Friday, March 2). City Airport says the airline hopes to be fully operational again on Saturday (March 3).
A statement published on the the airport's website reads: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, some flights to and from Belfast City Airport are experiencing delays and a number of cancellations have also been confirmed by the airlines.
"It is essential that you check with your airline directly before travelling to the airport."
Confirmed flight cancellations (so far) for Friday, March 2:
BA1414 London Heathrow
BA1423 London Heathrow
BE680/681 Edinburgh
BE121/122/123 Glasgow
BE903 Liverpool
BE126 Glasgow
BE361/362 East Midlands
BE4551/4552 Cardiff
Airline contact details
Aer Lingus - 0333 006 6920; British Airways - 0844 493 0787; Eastern Airways - 01652 680 600; Flybe - 0371 700 2000; Icelandair - 020 7874 1000; KLM - 020 7660 0293.