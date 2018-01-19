Beauty Review: The miracle moisturiser to help get you through winter

The winter weather famously dries out our skin, so when I started using Skin Revive by Tropic Skin Care (£22), I hoped the moisturiser would go some way to battle the inevitable puffy skin and redness this festive seaon so joylessly brings, writes Kathryn McKenna.

What I wasn’t expecting was to see such dramatic results in the brightness of my skin, particularly during a season most of us can be forgiven for suffering pesky breakouts due to the excess of rich food, sugary alcohol and lack of sleep.

Susan Ma

A keen makeup junkie, I ordinarily feel undressed without my ‘face on’ but since adding a simple pump (or two when needed) after cleansing my face at night, I have the confidence at last when heading out not to feel the need to immediately reach for my hard-wearing foundation when having to nip out of the house in a hurry.

In saying that, the effects can be felt under makeup as well, as I believe my skin appears much healthier looking in appearance, giving more of a natural glow rather than relying solely on highlighter.

It’s also guilt-free as Tropic Skin Care is a natural, cruelty free and vegan friendly skincare, body care and makeup brand founded by former BBC Apprentice contestant, Susie Ma (who Lord Sugar later invested in). It is also without harmful parabens - and it smells divine.

Susan founded the business when she was just 15 years old, with a modest aim to help fund her university studies. Now 14 years and over 100 products later, Tropic is the UK’s fastest growing beauty company. Although Tropic do not retail in stores, the brand is coming to Belfast on January 29 for a special event and can also be purchased online: tropicskincare.com.