Beauty Review: We put new cruelty-free Hempz Sunless Colour to the test

Fed-up with some of the current self-tanning products on the market, I put the new cruelty-free Hempz Yuzu and Starfruit Sunless Colour range to the test.

Fake tan - you either love it or loathe it, and it seems there is no in-between.

From inadvertantly giving us the undesired ‘tango’ hue, or causing streaks across our skin, or indeed not making a difference at all, it seems most brands also tend to go horribly wrong when it comes to the scent of the product.

That’s not forgetting the horrible sticky feeling as we wait for the product to build-up before we can finally shower - where it washes away, leaving stubborn marks on the bath which even the strongest of bleaches struggles to remove.

Or so I thought until I decided to give Hempz Yuzu and Starfruit Sunless Colour range a go. Fed-up with the majority of products on offer at the minute, I was particularly pleasantly surprised upon opening the vibrantly coloured bottle of Daily Moisturising Gradual Self-Tanning Creme (SPF 30) which revealed the glorious scent of fresh summer fruits. Having applied this daily now for two weeks, I am delighted at the fragrant aroma and non-streaky warm glow, which is neither too dark or too light, and which also took effect straight away.

In fact, this weightless lotion with subtle yet effective colour enhancers promises to protect one’s skin from harmful UV rays and environmental damage whilst building a natural sun-kissed bronze.

Also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, this tan is definitely coming with me on holiday this summer, and is also perfect as a daily moisturiser which leaves skin feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and glowing. Enriched with 100 per cent pure natural hemp seed oil, Hempz products are also vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, paraben-free and gluten-free. This is one tan I highly recommend giving a go.

Touch of Summer Daily Moisturising Gradual Self-Tanning Crème, £24.99 is available to purchase at hempzbeauty.com.