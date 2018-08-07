Belfast airport apologises after wheelchair user turned away

Belfast International Airport has apologised to a disabled man who was not allowed to get on a flight after his wheelchair repair kit was deemed a security risk.

Steve Smithers, who is paralysed from the chest down, was turned away at the security check and missed his flight to see his sick father.

Mr Smithers said security staff told him the spanners would be a security risk because they could be used to “dismantle the plane”.

He was travelling to London Gatwick to visit the 79-year-old, who is about to start treatment for cancer.

“When I booked this trip, all I wanted to do was to get to see my seriously ill father,” he told BBC News NI.

“I have travelled extensively over the 11 years I have been paralysed and there have never been any problems preventing me from doing so independently.”

He added that the security gate supervisor at the airport told him he would have to put the wheelchair repair kit in the hold, but that if he did so he would miss his flight.

Mr Smithers has said he does not want to fly again following the experience.

The BBC has reported that the airport has apologised and will make a donation to a local charity on Mr Smithers’ behalf.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Belfast International said:“As the treatment experienced by Mr Smithers during this process fell well below standards expected from security personnel, in order to remedy this, the airport will be immediately reviewing customer service and escalation procedures with our security provider ICTS.”