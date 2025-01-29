Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beautiful footage shows a “transcendent” starling murmuration weaving around the Belfast sky - here’s when and how to spot a murmuration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fantastic footage shows an “unworldly” starling murmuration in Belfast.

The natural phenomena was caught on video by Belfast resident Barton Creeth, who posted the footage to X, writing: “The starlings of the Albert Bridge road are certainly one of the most iconic, and transcendent, sights in Belfast. Unreal. Unworldly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work has been carried out to reduce light pollution in the Albert Bridge area to ensure the murmurations continue.

Belfast’s “iconic” Albert Bridge starling murmuration. | X / @bartoncreeth

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.