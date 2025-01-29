Northern Ireland: Natural wonder described as “one of the most transcendent sights in Belfast” caught on video

By Jessica Martin
Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:22 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 14:20 GMT
Beautiful footage shows a “transcendent” starling murmuration weaving around the Belfast sky - here’s when and how to spot a murmuration.

Fantastic footage shows an “unworldly” starling murmuration in Belfast.

The natural phenomena was caught on video by Belfast resident Barton Creeth, who posted the footage to X, writing: “The starlings of the Albert Bridge road are certainly one of the most iconic, and transcendent, sights in Belfast. Unreal. Unworldly.”

Work has been carried out to reduce light pollution in the Albert Bridge area to ensure the murmurations continue.

Belfast’s “iconic” Albert Bridge starling murmuration.Belfast’s “iconic” Albert Bridge starling murmuration.
Belfast’s “iconic” Albert Bridge starling murmuration. | X / @bartoncreeth

When can I see a murmuration?

According to National Geographic, the biggest murmurations happen in winter, but it’s possible to spot smaller murmurations in autumn too.

To spot a murmuration, you don’t need any special equipment, just head out in the early evening before the birds land and roost for the night.

