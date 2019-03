A Book of Condolence for those who lost their lives in Sunday’s tragic events in Cookstown has been opened at Belfast City Hall.



The Lord Mayor, Councillor Deirdre Hargey, joined representatives from all the political parties on Belfast City Council to open the book.



It will be available for signing in the main reception of the City Hall during normal opening hours (8.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday).