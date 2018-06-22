Belfast homeless shelter being investigated by charity watchdog

The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland has launched an inquiry into a Belfast homeless hostel regarding “safeguarding” concerns.

Morning Star House, located on Divis Street, is a registered charity that provides temporary accommodation for homeless men in the Belfast area.

According to the Charity Commission, the inquiry relates to concerns regarding the governance and administration of the charity, with a focus on safeguarding.

“As a proportionate regulator, and so as to ensure that the investigation is fair, the Commission will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson said.