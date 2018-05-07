Belfast Marathon: Kenyan runners claim victory in men's and women's races

Kenyan Eric Koech stormed to victory in today's Belfast City Marathon, hitting the tape in a cool 2:18:20.

Compatriot Dan Tanui took second in 2:20:20 and three-time winner Joel Kositany completed the rostrum places in 2:23:41.

Another Kenyan, Caroline Jepchirchir, was first past the post in the women's race, in a time of 2:41:17.

Last year's winner, Laura Graham, from Kilkeel, produced another superb display to take second in 2:43:34. Twelve months ago, Graham became the first woman from Northern Ireland to secure victory since 1999.

The first Northern Ireland runner to finish the men's race was Jarlath McKenna. He claimed sixth place in a time of 2:30:45. It's the third year in a row he has finished in sixth spot.

St Malachy's Athletic Club's slick team work paid off as they finished first relay race.

