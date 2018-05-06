Belfast Marathon: Road closures and essential traffic information

From elite athletes to fun runners, thousands are set to take part in the Belfast City Marathon on May Bank Holiday Monday (May 7) and motorists can expect traffic disruption on the roads.

Here’s all you need to know for planning your journey.

Belfast City Marathon

The marathon route will take participants from City Hall (9 am) to the finish line in Ormeau Park, via most parts of the city, from Sydenham to Falls Road, Whitehouse to Ravenhill Road.

The area around City Hall will be closed to through traffic between 6.30 am and 10 am.

Disruption also can be expected along the Albertbridge Road, Holywood Road and Sydenham Bypass until shortly after 11 am.

The lead runners are expected to pass back through the city centre, en route to Falls Road, at around 9.40 am and there will be disruption around Victoria Street between 9 am and 11 am.

Disruption can be also be expected around the four changeover points for the relay event. At Bridge End, the road will be closed from 6 am – 2 pm. Hillview Road will be closed from 9 am – 2 pm, while Gideon’s Green and Corporation Street will be closed from 6 am – 3 pm.

Runners will still be in a large group as they tackle the gruelling Antrim Road (country-bound), from around 9.45 am until 11 am, so motorists should expect significant disruption.

Duncrue Road at the Fortwilliam Roundabout off-slip and Dock Street will also be disrupted for traffic.

Ormeau Embankment, close to the marathon finish zone, will be closed from 6.30 am until after 5 pm.

