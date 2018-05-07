Belfast Marathon: Watch thousands of runners set off from City Hall

The 2018 Belfast City Marathon is under way with thousand pounding the streets over the 26.2-mile distance.

Almost 17,000 participants set off from Belfast City Hall at 9am in a bid to complete the 37th running of the race.

The event has seen a surge in the number of marathon entries this year with around 3,000 taking on the full distance.

This year has also seen an increase of Team Relay participants, with around 2,200 five-person relay teams taking part. Numbers are further boosted by those taking part in the wheelchair race, eight-mile walk and fun run.

Returning to compete is Kenya’s treble Belfast City Marathon winner Joel Kipsang. He's aiming for an unprecedented fourth victory. The 30-year-old is from the famous Rift Valley area of Africa which has historically produced many world-class distance runners.

Last year's women's race winner Laura Graham is aiming to defend her title but Radka Churanova of the Czech Republic will be hot on her heels.