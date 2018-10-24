Belfast ranked as one of the best cities to work in

Belfast may be known by many for its grand architecture and as the birthplace of the Titanic, but it’s now been named as one of the best cities to work in.
The city was ranked by Glassdoor as the 17th best city in the UK to work in, based on a comparison of 50 of the most populated UK towns and cities with populations above 100,000.
This report took into account three factors equally to calculate its overall ‘City Score’ - hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction.
8,303 job openings
Hiring opportunity was based on the the ratio of active job openings to population, with the cost of living calculated by the ratio of median base salary to average home value.
Belfast gained an overall city score of 3.6, being awarded 3.2 out of 5 for job satisfaction.
The city currently has 8,303 job openings, including Tutoring and Support Analyst Roles.
The median base salary for jobs in Belfast is £20,000, with a median home value of £155,788.
Slough comes out on top
The Berkshire town of Slough claimed the list’s overall top spot, with an overall city score of 4.3.
Slough gained 3.4/5 for job satisfaction, with 22,131 current job openings, including Project Manager and Recruitment Consultant roles.
The town has a £29,500 median base salary and a median home value of £391,218.
Other contenders
There are a total of 25 cities on the list of best places for jobs, including Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool.
Number 25 on the list is the Scottish town of Falkirk, which was awarded a city score of 3.5.
Falkirk gained 3.3/5 for job satisfaction, with 3,140 current job openings, including Catering Assistant and Bus Driver roles.
The town has a median base salary of £18,000 and a median home salary of £149,111.
The full list of the best cities to work in:
1-Slough
2- Gloucester
3- Cambridge
4- Reading
5- Guildford
6- Stoke-on-Trent
7- Manchester
8- Derby
9- Bolton
10- Chelmsford
11- Oxford
12- Blackburn
13- Swindon
14- Nottingham
15- Birmingham
16- Coventry
17- Belfast
18- Leeds
19- Liverpool
20- Norwich
21- Southampton
22- Bristol
23- Aberdeen
24- Preston
25- Falkirk