Belfast #WeDeserveBetter protest cancelled over Primark fire

The Belfast #WeDeserveBetter protest over the lack of government at Stormont has been cancelled due to the ongoing fire at Primark, organisers have announced.

The protests planned for another 14 venues across Northern Ireland will go ahead as planned.

The #WeDeserveBetter Facebook account posted the following update: “We are devastated to hear of the major fire in Belfast City centre today.

“Due to health and safety concerns we have no choice but to cancel tonight’s demonstration at Belfast City Hall.

“We are so disappointed but your safety is our top priority.

“Please note that all 14 other events are still going ahead.”

The statement added: “Our thoughts are with those who have had to be evacuated and our emergency services.”