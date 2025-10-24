Naomi Mainwaring was one of the gold medal winners recognised at the awards

​A Belfast woman has been honoured at the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s annual Police Public Bravery Awards for entering a house fire to find a teenager.

​Naomi Mainwaring was one of the gold medal winners recognised at the prestigious awards, which took place at the Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Thursday (October 23).

The awards honour selfless members of the public who have placed themselves in dangerous situations, protected others, defended communities, prevented crime or actively assisted police.

Naomi, 44, was working from home during Storm Eowyn on Friday, 24th January 2025, when a neighbour arrived asking for help.

The grandmother had been searching for her 13-year-old grandson after a fire started in her kitchen, but could not locate him.

Naomi told the grandmother to contact emergency services and wait outside, then showed bravery by going into the smoke-filled house in Newtownbreda, south Belfast, to look for the boy.

Thankfully, she eventually found him in the bathroom, unaware of the incident. She used towels to cover his face and take him outside to his grandmother.

Because of the storm, several trees had fallen along major arterial routes, and travel to the area was challenging for emergency services.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Police Service of Northern Ireland all attended the incident.

The grandmother and Naomi were treated for smoke inhalation. The grandson was checked over and, thanks to Naomi’s actions, given the all clear.

Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Lauren Poultney, who hosted the awards ceremony as honorary secretary, said: “Naomi’s bravery in entering a smoke-filled house was crucial in protecting the teenager from serious injury, in challenging conditions for emergency services.

“Her actions that day exemplify why we host these awards every year.

“Members of the public supporting police and strangers in need, rather than walking away, display remarkable compassion and selflessness.

“They choose to help without the training, safety equipment and support our police officers have access to when protecting the public from harm.

“This courage needs to be recognised and it is my honour to do so through the Police Public Bravery Awards.”

Meanwhile, fellow Belfast native Paul McCourt received a silver medal at the ceremony for confronting and restraining an intoxicated man who had assaulted staff at a maternity unit.

Belfast Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, attended the awards on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Regarding Paul’s intervention, he said: "Paul did not think twice about coming to the assistance of others even as he was there with his pregnant wife. He intervened without a thought for his own safety and was injured himself during the struggle.