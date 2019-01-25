Beverley Knight joins Andrea Bocelli at Belfast concert

The world’s most renowned tenor, Andrea Bocelli, is delighted to announce that the queen of British Soul Beverley Knight will join him on his highly anticipated upcoming headline tour this autumn, which includes a date at the SSE Arena in Belfast on October 24.

2019 sees Beverley celebrate an incredible 25 years as a major performing and recording artist, which includes selling over a million albums in the UK alone. Knight who is also a successful West End star having performed in The Bodyguard, Memphis and Cats will be adding her spectacular vocal talent to the Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast, Leeds and Manchester dates.

Tickets for the Belfast show are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office on 02890 739074 and online at www.ssearenabelfast.com.