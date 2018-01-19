Beware phone scammers after £20k-plus stolen in two incidents

The public have been urged to be vigilant after tens of thousands of pounds were lost in two phone scams in Co Down.

Police said first an elderly couple reported getting a call on Thursday from a man claiming to work for BT who said there was a fault on their line.

He pursuaded them to grant him remote access to their computer, then stole £10,000 from their online bank account.

A man claiming to be from BT also later called a woman and said he needed her bank details to give her a refund. He went on to take in excess of £10,000.

To report suspicious activity, ring 0300 123 2040, or call police on 101.