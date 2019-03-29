Internationally acclaimed performer Marc Almond will headline the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival when he performs at the Millennium Forum on Friday May 3.

Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Jazz Festival will return to the banks of the Foyle from May 2- 6, featuring a number of new acts joining some returning festival favourites.

The 18th edition of the festival will feature artists from all over the world performing at over 50 venues across the city and will be attended by tens of thousands of revellers over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Singer and songwriter Marc Almond has sold over 30 million records in a stellar career that has spanned five decades.

His 1981 No.1 hit single Tainted Love, with the group Soft Cell broke all records as the track that remained in the US Billboard Top 100 for the longest ever recorded period and he topped the charts again in 1989 with his duet with Gene Pitney Something’s Gotten Hold Of My Heart.

Tickets to see Marc Almond are priced £30. To book go to www.millenniumforum.co.uk.

The full programme for the 2019 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival will be launched in the coming weeks. For more details visit www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com.