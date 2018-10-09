Big Jingle back for a second year in Larne

Larne organisations have pledged to ‘Jingle All The Way’ this Christmas in support of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Roddensvale School choir inspired guests as they sang a selection of festive favourites during the launch of the charity appeal at Larne Town Hall.

Special guest, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Co. Antrim Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE urged everyone in the town to get involved.

Mrs Christie praised the unique work of the Children’s Hospice with special appreciation to all the volunteers who make such a difference to the lives of these families.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, who hosted the launch, said: “This is a brilliant concept and one both I and the entire community can get behind.

“The parade on Friday 7th December should bring footfall to the town and businesses are already getting behind it by pledging to host little events in-house on the day or in the run up to the parade and family fun day. Jingle All The Way needs your school, your club or organisation, businesses and church groups to join in.”

Jennifer Beattie, chairperson of Larne NI Hospice Support Group, said: “Jingle is now in its second year in Larne and we are so proud of what we have achieved to date. Last year the community, in all sorts of different ways Jingled all the way to raise over £32,000.

“Jingle is a fitting campaign for this time of the year. It is open to all, the young and young at heart, to join in the festive fun and do something magical for children and families using Children’s Hospice services in this area.”

You can join Larne’s Big Jingle Parade on December 7 or host your own little Jingle. For further details, contact Deborah Neill: email deborah@larnecdp.org or call 028 2826 7976. Or Roma Brown: email roma.brown@hotmail.co.uk or call 07799 442347.