Big T Truck Run in memory of Tiernan Green who died of an asthma attack

In memory of Tiernan Green, his family are organising the Big T Truck Run this month to raise funds for grieving parents.

A popular young man, Tiernan (20) passed away in his parents arms after suffering a severe asthma attack.

The truck run, on June 20, will raise funds for AnamCara which supports parents with bereavement.

It promises to be an extraordinary event with around 200 trucks travelling in convoy from Emerson’s Yard in Derryadd near Lurgan.

Organised by his brother Stefan and their dad Stephen, they said £3k worth of amazing prizes have been donated with some amazing prices including a weekend break to an Ibis hotel and a £500 voucher from Carberry Coaches.

Big Pat Christie will be providing the entertainment and there will be a strongman truck pull as well with Sean Hagan the world’s tallest strongest man. There won’t be an entry fee but donations are welcome. The trucks will be leaving at 2pm and promises to be an exciting spectacle. Check out www.facebook.com/events/551521288537998