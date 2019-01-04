‘Bigger and better’ Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is kick starting the new year with a race to the top for sporting heroes.

The local authority’s fourth annual Sports Awards are now officially open for residents to nominate their teams, coaches or athletes in nine categories.

Launching the initiative, the Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “The Sports Awards are a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge and congratulate the success of our talented athletes, coaches and volunteers who deserve the recognition for all their hard work and ongoing dedication. What a year it’s been in sport for the area so I would encourage all of you to get behind your sports people and get nominating.

“This year there aren’t only nine awards up for grabs, but two £500 bursaries from Balon Sportswear, for athletes in golf or athletics. We also have three new sponsors this year across the categories, so it really is shaping up to be bigger and better than any year before.

“I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport and as a council we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities. Building healthier communities is a key priority for council and what better way to show off the calibre of talent we have here than by celebrating our unsung sporting heroes with these awards.”

The categories are: Junior Sportsperson of the Year, School Sporting Performance of the Year, Manager/Coach of the Year, Sportsperson/Team with a Disability; Veteran’s Award, Team of the Year, Services to Sport, Sportsperson of the Year and Sporting Hall of Fame.

Nominations are open until noon on January 21, 2019.

For more information on individual award guidelines and criteria, or to download forms (hard copies can be obtained on request), go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/sportsawards