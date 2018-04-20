Bin-liner of N-Bombs fell from man’s boxer shorts

Police searched a property in relation to a burglary blitz and noticed a Larne man “rummaging” in the front of his trousers and a short time later a black bin-liner containing drugs known as N-Bombs fell from his boxer shorts.

Michael Eugene Kelly (42), of Green Drive, had 120 N-Bomb squares with each segment of the Class A drug - a powerful hallucinogen similar to LSD - selling for £10 each.

He was also in possession of 15 grammes of cannabis and claimed to police he bought the drugs at a market. He pleaded guilty to possessing the substances.

Kelly appeared before Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 19, via video link from Magilligan Prison, where he is currently serving a jail sentence following burglaries.

Burglaries had taken place at Larne, Newtownabbey, Ballyclare and Templepatrick and items taken included a shotgun, car and jewellery. Police carried out a search on April 9 last year in relation to the burglaries and Kelly was in a living room.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said: “The day of the search was the day of his substantive arrest in relation to burglary allegations”.

The lawyer said Kelly was subsequently dealt with at Antrim Crown Court in relation to those matters and was given a 30 months sentence with 15 in custody and the other half on licence. He is due for release in July this year.

Mr Moore said the drugs matters should have been on the same indictment which was disposed of at the Crown Court last month.

Mr Moore said Kelly is dealing with drug issues “he had in the past”.

District Judge Peter King handed down a four months jail term for the drugs offences but agreed there was a strong argument that all the matters should have been dealt with together and made it concurrent with Kelly’s existing prison sentence.