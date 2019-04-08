Bin lorry crew praised for coming to aid of pensioner in Craigyhill fall

A Mid and East Antrim bin lorry crew that came to the assistance of a pensioner in Craigyhill recently has been praised.

The workers came to the aid of Wesley Smyth who had fallen at Linn Road before ensuring that he got home safely.

His daughter Wendy Allen said that they helped to lift her dad, assisted him home before phoning his doctor.

She added: “They were so kind and considerate and it was very much appreciated.”

Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy, commented: “Well done to the waste management staff for their quick actions to help Mr Smyth.

“This is yet another example of our hard-working and public-spirited crews going that extra mile for others.

“Mr Smyth’s daughter shared the story and their thanks on social media and we really appreciate their kind feedback.

“We’re just glad that he is feeling much better and that our staff were able to help.”