Birdwatching has us all a twitter!

Helen McGurk finds out when increasing numbers of people are flocking to take up birdwatching

Birdwatchers, like trainspotters, have long suffered from an image problem; they are compilers of lists and wearers of green anoraks, solitary sorts, perhaps even a little odd.

The received wisdom is that birdwatching is shorthand for retirement, pursued by leisurely older gents whose family have flown the nest; but watching, counting, recording and photographing birds is booming.

And it appears that birders, (call them twitchers at your peril) have celebrity endorsement; fans including Michael Jagger, Daryl Hannah, Cameron Diaz and Van Morrison have helped bestow this gentle pastime with a whole new cachet.

The RSPB, the largest conservation charity in Europe, has a membership of some 13,000 in Northern Ireland and its reserves have turned into busy tourist attractions.

Tapes and CDs of bird sounds, books about them and where to watch them are proliferating and a flock of exceptional TV shows, including Springwatch, Autumnwatch, and the beautiful documentaries produced by David Attenborough, has had a whole new audience reaching for the binoculars.

Proving that birdwatcing isn’t a pursuit just for men, is Brenda Campbell from Antrim.

She says: ‘‘I started birdwatching when I was at a time of my life asking myself, “Is this all there is?!” I worked all week and seemed to spend my weekends doing housework (not true!), so I signed up for a six-week course called, The Environment – who cares?. This was in 1984 when we were just starting to become concerned about conservation.

‘‘The course was organised by a then RSPB warden, Eddie Franklin, and took place at Shane’s Castle in Antrim. It was an education, and Eddie ensured that every field trip included a look for birds as well. I promptly joined the RSPB local group that met at Greenmount Agricultural College in Antrim and have been with them ever since.’’

Brenda, who is the leader of the RSPB Antrim Local Group, says birdwatching begins in her own garden.

‘‘Robin, blackbird, and blue tit are daily visitors. The best places for seeing birds are the north coast and the coast road for sea birds, Strangford Lough for wading birds, the Six Mile Water for river birds and my absolute favourite, Rathlin Island, where I can observe my beloved birds in their island splendour, all over the island and at the RSPB’s seabird centre.

‘‘The RSPB’s Window on Wildlife (WOW) reserve in Belfast in the Harbour Estate is also well worth a visit. Birds may be observed on the lagoon from the warmth of the observation room with friendly volunteers on hand to provide a warm cuppa and point out the birds. (I call this one ‘Birding for Softies’ and I recommend it.’’

For the enthusiast, hundreds of specialist overseas ‘bird holidays’ are available and Brenda has enjoyed several trips to Spain, a group trip to Lesbos, Greece and - more recently - a cruise around Iceland.

‘‘It is a great opportunity to see how birds and wildlife adapt to different conditions; doing this in the company of like-minded friends is life-enhancing,’’ she says.

Unlike other hobbies, birdwatching does not require a plethora of paraphernalia.

‘‘The most important equipment for birding in Northern Ireland is wet gear,’’says Brenda.

‘‘A good waterproof jacket and trousers will stand you in good stead. To help bring the birds closer, I use binoculars and a telescope. I would recommend you buy the best you can afford; you won’t regret it.’’

Brenda does get asked if she is a twitcher, but refers to herself as a birder.

‘‘A twitcher is someone who will travel from one end of the country to another to spot a bird that is a rare visitor to our part of the world. For me it is a treat to find bird that is just a bit off course, like the glossy ibis that turned up at RSPB Portmore Lough last year and gave good views to visitors as it fed in the wetlands there.’’

And Brenda’s favourite bird?

‘‘The curlew. Its call is one of the most distinctive sounds of our countryside and sadly in decline all over the island of Ireland.’’

And Brenda says cities and towns area as viable as the countryside for birdwatching.

‘‘Every town has its small birds and birds of prey. Antrim town in the evenings in May and June has swifts flying overhead in screaming parties, Belfast has a heart-stopping murmuration of starlings at the Albert Bridge.

‘‘Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need expensive equipment or expert knowledge. The most important ‘tools’ are your eyes, ears and brain! All the other things are optional.’’