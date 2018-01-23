Bishop Donal McKeown welcomes Óglaigh na hÉireann ceasefire announcement

Bishop Donal McKeown has welcomed "today’s announcement of a ceasefire from the body which calls itself Óglaigh na hÉireann".

In a statement he said: "It is a recognition that the people of Ireland, North and South, decided 20 years ago this year to seek a way forward through exclusively political means.

"This announcement also puts the onus on our elected representatives to show that politics can deliver for the people, especially for those who are most in need. There are many decisions that need to be taken urgently."

The senior cleric said at this time he asked "people to remember those for whom this decision has come too late".

"Too many people in our community will continue to bear the scars of violence for the rest of their lives," he added.

"I commend the quiet and courageous work of all who have worked to make this announcement possible."

