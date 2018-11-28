Bishop Ken Good announces retirement

Former bishop of Derry and Raphoe Rev Ken Good has announced he will retire next May after almost 17 years in the post.

Bishop Good, 66, said he has decided to stand down now to allow time for his successor to be elected and in place before the next Lambeth Conference which will take place in August 2020.

He added: “I feel blessed to have been called to serve in such a great diocese as Derry and Raphoe.

“I have met so many memorable people and enjoyed so many wonderful experiences that it will be a wrench to retire. It has been a joy for Mary and me to live and work in such a vibrant community.”