Bishop’s ‘regret’ over paedophile’s funeral

A Catholic bishop said he “regrets” saying funeral mass for a paedophile priest who abused pupils at a grammar school in Newry.

St Colman’s College in Newry said it has removed former school president Malachy Finnegan’s image from photographs after a claim was settled by the diocese.

A total of 12 allegations of abuse have been made against the former priest, 10 of which were made after his death in 2002.

The Diocese of Dromore has settled a number of cases linked to Fr Finnegan’s crimes, with others still ongoing.

Dr John McAreavey, who became bishop of Dromore in 1999, said in a statement: “The first allegation against Malachy Finnegan came to light in 1994 some seven years after he left St Colman’s College.

“The second allegation came in 1998 and was not related to his tenure at St Colman’s. No further allegations emerged until after his death in January 2002.”

The bishop continued: “Since becoming bishop in 1999 everything I have learned about the abuse of victims I have learned from victims.

“It is their testimonies and their stories, which have impacted most on me. It is through their perspective that I realised that my decision to say the funeral mass of Malachy Finnegan in 2002 was the wrong one. In November 2002 a victim told me how hurt he was by this, I realised that I had made an error of judgment. It is something I regret and will not repeat.

“The actions of Malachy Finnegan were abhorrent, inexcusable and indefensible. I apologise unreservedly to the victims and their families for his actions.”

A statement issued by the board of governors of St Colman’s College said they condemn “in the strongest possible terms the physical, sexual and emotional abuse inflicted by Malachy Finnegan when he was in the employment of the college over 30 years ago”.

Stressing that Finnegan’s image has been removed from photographs on display in the college, the statement added: “The abuse that Malachy Finnegan inflicted is the antithesis of all that the college stands for in terms of its aims, objectives, ethos and culture and it is a matter of absolute regret and sorrow that such behaviour should ever have occurred in St Colman’s College.”

The board of governors also encouraged any victims to contact the PSNI.