Black Bush Stories continues

The #BlackBushStories series continues this month with a whiskey and leather making workshop taking place in Belfast.

The #BlackBushStories series is showcasing and celebrating the stories of local talent who have gone against the grain to follow their passion and become champions in their chosen field.

Belfast craftsman, Jason Karayiannis, will host the hands-on workshop at Blaklist Belfast on Thursday, August 30 in association with Bushmills Irish Whiskey Ambassador and acclaimed bartender, Paul Rocks.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about Jason’s story and partake in a leatherwork masterclass where each guest will make and take home their own initialled leather coaster and bookmark.

Guests will be treated to specially created Black Bush drinks.

The event is free to attend but places are limited to 50.

To register for a place visit blackbushstories.com by August 24.