Black Santa disbelief as £31k handed over in one envelope

The 2018 Black Santa sit-out on the steps of Belfast Anglican Cathedral has raised £160,000 – with £31,000 donated in a single envelope, handed over to the dean by an anonymous man.

The money raised by Black Santa 2018 will be distributed to around 200 charities at the annual Good Samaritans Service in the cathedral on Sunday February 3.

Last year roughly £126,000 (that is during a period there was no dean at the cathedral) was handed over at the service.

The year before that it was upwards of £220,000, then £195,000 the year before that, and £186,000 the year before that.

Dean Stephen Forde – who was undertaking the sit-out for the first time – said in a statement he was delighted with the amount raised.

It was the 42nd year that the annual sit-out outside St Anne’s Church of Ireland Cathedral had taken place; it is so named after the thick black cloak the dean is clad in, to keep out the December cold.

The dean said: “The weather was kind and there were lots of memorable occasions including bus drivers, delivery drivers and taxi drivers stopping by to make their donation.

“There were one or two people who handed in envelopes anonymously and we could not believe it when they were opened. One contained more than £31,000 in £20 notes and another contained more than £10,000.”

He added: “A big thank you to everyone who donated to this year’s sit-out, whether you came by in person or sent your donation by post or made a payment online.

“Your generosity means we can help support vital work charities across Northern Ireland are doing with children, elderly people, the homeless, those who are sick or those who are living with a disability.”

The sit-out took place between December 17 and Christmas Eve, with Dean Forde joined on the steps by a band of helpers including Canons of the Cathedral and other clergy.

A highlight of this year’s Sit-out was the first ever Black Santa Bazaar held on Thursday December 20, with hundreds of people visiting to enjoy a wide range of art and craft stalls, food and refreshments.