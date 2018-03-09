Blane McIlroy: I was serious when I texted Paddy Jackson for threesome

Blane McIlroy told Belfast Crown Court that he was serious when he sent his friend, rape accused Paddy Jackson, a text message asking if there was a chance of a threesome.

The alleged victim was at a party in Jackson’s south Belfast house after a night out in the city when she joined him in his bedroom.

When McIlroy noticed Jackson and the woman had gone upstairs together he sent the rugby star a message asking if there was a chance of a threesome, the court heard.

Giving evidence to the court McIlroy agreed he had not been joking when he sent Jackson the message.

Smartly dressed in a charcoal suit, white shirt and purple, tie McIlroy was asked by the prosecution: “You wanted to go up to the bedroom and join in sexual activity with (the woman)”.

He replied: “Yes, if it happened, yes.”

The 26-year-old said he got no reply from his text.

He told the court that around 10 minutes later he decided to go upstairs to sleep.

McIlroy, who is charged with one count of exposure, said: “I went up and opened the door of Mr Jackson’s room. I was fully clothed.

“I saw Paddy and (the woman) lying on the bed naked. I said ‘Oh sorry’ and then I went in.”

He added: “I said ‘What have you two been up to tonight?’ and she smiled.

“I sat down on the bed beside (her). She turned towards me and me and her were talking and we started kissing.”

He was asked by his defence barrister, Arthur Harvey QC, if there had been any reluctance on the woman’s part.

He replied: “No”.

When asked if the kissing was mutual, he replied: “Yes”.

Mr Harvey then asked him: “Did you force yourself on her?”

He replied: “Not at all.”

When asked if the woman had said “no” or “stop”, McIlroy replied: “Never. No.”

He told the court that the woman then put her hand down the waistband of his boxer shorts and performed a sex act on him.

McIlroy said he then left the room to find a condom and when he came back the woman was at the foot of the bed getting dressed and Jackson was lying in the bed.

“I said I couldn’t find a condom. She said ‘it’s fine, it’s late.’ She said ‘I don’t usually have one night stands’,” McIlroy said.

He claimed that the woman continued to get dressed and then she went downstairs and left in a taxi with co-accused Rory Harrison.

McIlroy said the alleged victim was not upset when she left the house.