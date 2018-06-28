Blazing sunshine sees speed restrictions implemented across NI's entire train network

Today's blistering sunshine has meant speed restrictions on Northern Ireland's train network, Translink has announced.

A statement issued to media said the limits across NI were set to be implemented from 2pm and delays are expected.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to very high rail temperatures caused by the exceptional weather, speed restrictions will be implemented from 2pm today across the NI Railways network.

“This is a precautionary measure in order to mitigate any potential risk of the rail expanding which could result in travel disruption.

“Passenger information is available on the Translink website www.translink.co.uk/Services/NI-Railways/ or through our social media channels.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience.”