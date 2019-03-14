Bloody Sunday: Former soldier to face prosecution over killings

One former soldier is to face prosecution for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday, the Public Prosecution Service has said.

The PPS has concluded that there is evidence available to prosecute a former soldier for the murder of two of the 13 people who were killed in the Bogside area of Londonderry on January 30 1972.

Families of those who died on Bloody Sunday marching through the Bogside in Londonderry. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The director of public prosecutions for Northern Ireland, Stephen Herron, and senior prosecutors, revealed their decision to families of the deceased and injured on Bloody Sunday at a private meeting in Londonderry this morning.

“Mr Herron said: “It has been concluded that there is sufficient evidence available to prosecute one former soldier, soldier F, for the murder of James Wray and William McKinney and for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O’Donnell.

“In respect of the other 18 suspects, including 16 former soldiers and two alleged Official IRA members, it has been concluded that the available evidence is insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

“In these circumstances the evidential test for prosecution is not met.”

Prosecutors said consideration will now be given to allegations of perjury in respect of those suspects reported by police.

Ahead of the announcement, family members of those killed on the day, and their supporters, staged a march through the Bogside area of the city.

Soldiers from a support company of the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment had been sent into the Bogside on January 30 1972 to deal with riots which followed a civil rights march defying a ban on public processions.

Ex-paratroopers have claimed they opened fire after being fired upon first.

However, a decade-long investigation by Lord Saville concluded that the troops killed protesters who posed no threat.

Following the inquiry’s conclusion in 2010, then prime minister David Cameron said the killings were “unjustified and unjustifiable”.