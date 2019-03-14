Bloody Sunday prosecution: Ministry of Defence will support ‘Soldier F’

The Ministry of Defence will support ‘Soldier F’ and pay his legal costs, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has confirmed.

The former paratrooper is to be prosecuted for murder and attempted murder over his role in the deaths of a number of civilians in the Bogside area of Londonderry in 1972.

Stressing that the welfare of former service personnel is “of the utmost importance”, Mr Williamson said: “We are indebted to those soldiers who served with courage and distinction to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

“The welfare of our former service personnel is of the utmost importance and we will offer full legal and pastoral support to the individual affected by today’s decision. This includes funding all his legal costs and providing welfare support.

“The Ministry of Defence is working across Government to drive through a new package of safeguards to ensure our armed forces are not unfairly treated.

“And the Government will urgently reform the system for dealing with legacy issues. Our serving and former personnel cannot live in constant fear of prosecution.”

Soldiers were sent into the Bogside on January 30 1972 to deal with public disorder following a civil rights march.

The Bloody Sunday families have called for Soldier F to be identified, saying he should not be given anonymity.