Bloody Sunday soldier died with a cloud hanging over him, says MP

A DUP MP has said it is disappointing a former soldier who may have faced possible prosecution for the events of Bloody Sunday has passed away with a “cloud hanging over him”.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell made those comments after prosecutors considering charges against ex-soldiers told the families of Bloody Sunday victims a man known as ‘Soldier N’ had died.

The Public Prosecution Service told families the man’s lawyer had informed them of his death, but that a death certificate had not yet been seen.

DUP MP Mr Campbell said it is “disappointing” solder N went to his grave with possible prosecution hanging over him.

“It’s unsurprising 47 years after an event, that people who were involved were presumably in either their 20s or 30s, some of them might have passed away,” he said.

“Unless their families speak out, we don’t know what that soldier was faced with in recent years in that a cloud was over his head. I understand a number of them had been questioned at the time and questioned subsequently, and told they would have no further case to answer.”

Kate Nash, whose 19-year-old brother William was one of those killed when paratroopers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry in 1972, said prosecutions must follow swiftly.

“I don’t think we can delay any more, because everyone is now old,” she said.

“I’m nearly 70 now myself and it is so important.

“If justice is withheld from you, you have to ask why? The press demonised my brother and my father.

“My father went out to get my brother and he took two bullets – he was grazed in the side and shot through the arm. He never got over it. He always thought it should have been him. That’s why justice is so important, because of him and because of my lovely brother who was only 19.

“My father’s anniversary is today (Friday, January 25) – 20 years. He was 78. Alexander Nash was a good man. He never seen justice.”

In all, 13 people were shot dead on Bloody Sunday, 1972. Another victim died later.

Eighteen former soldiers have been reported to the PPS over the killings, the BBC report.