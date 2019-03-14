Bloody Sunday: Soldiers being pursued while terrorists go free, says Jim Allister

TUV leader Jim Allister has criticised what he has described as the “imbalance in the investigative and prosecution approach” when it comes to legacy cases.

Reacting the announcement that one ex-soldier is to face prosecution for murder and attempted murder in connection with the killings in the Bogside on January 30 1972, Mr Allister asked: “Why is Bloody Sunday more important than Bloody Friday?” – a series of IRA bombs around Belfast on July 21 1972 that killed nine people and injured more than 130 others.

“My thoughts today are with the families of innocent victims of terrorism, who never saw a public inquiry into the death of their loved ones and certainly never saw anyone prosecuted for the murder of their family members, nor enhanced compensation,” the North Antrim MLA said.

“While insatiable demands for wholesale prosecutions may have perished on the rock that prosecutions are only possible where there is sufficient evidence, the hierarchy that has elevated Bloody Sunday families above all others is hard to take.

“In 1972 we also had Bloody Friday, but IRA murders don’t count it seems when it comes to this distorted dealing with the past. In Londonderry in 1972 there were dozens of IRA killings and not a single charge brought for the murder of soldiers, policemen and civilians.

“Even within the confines of the events of Bloody Sunday we have the same imbalance in the investigative and prosecution approach. Lord Saville found Martin McGuinness was probably in possession of a sub machine gun that day – such a weapon had murdered two policemen just two days before. But, there was no police investigation post Saville of McGuinness’ actions that day. Why?

“The pursuit of soldiers while terrorists continue to go scot-free is now very much part of the rewrite of history so promoted by IRA/Sinn Féin, who themselves still withhold information on multiple murders.”