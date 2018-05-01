Body found in hunt for missing woman

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman in Sligo have found a body.

Natalia Karaczyn went missing from her home in Crozon Park in the town early on Sunday morning.

Gardai discovered the body on an area of open ground near Carns on the outskirts of Sligo on Tuesday morning.

The remains have not been formally identified.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been tasked to examined the scene.

A 32-year-old man arrested on Monday in connection with Ms Karaczyn's disappearance was released without charge on Tuesday.