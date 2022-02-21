Body found in river identified as missing 55-year-old
A body recovered from the Comber River this morning has been identified as that of a 55-year-old who went missing yesterday.
The death is not being treated as suspicious by the PSNI.
Raymond Gracey, known as ‘rainbow’, was a 55-year-old from the Comber area of Newtownards.
He had last been seen heading in the direction of Ards on Sunday morning.
On Monday, a police spokesperson said: “The body of a man, who has been identified as 55-year-old missing man Raymond Gracey, was recovered from Comber River this morning.”
“A post mortem will be carried out in due course, however, at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious. The family of Mr Gracey have been informed.”