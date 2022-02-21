Body found in river identified as missing 55-year-old

Raymond Gracey

The death is not being treated as suspicious by the PSNI.

Raymond Gracey, known as ‘rainbow’, was a 55-year-old from the Comber area of Newtownards.

He had last been seen heading in the direction of Ards on Sunday morning.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said: “The body of a man, who has been identified as 55-year-old missing man Raymond Gracey, was recovered from Comber River this morning.”