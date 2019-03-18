Body found in search for missing NI woman Ruth Maguire

The body of a Co Down woman who went missing after a hen party in the Irish Republic has been found.

Ruth Maguire from Newcastle has travelled to Carlingford, Co Louth on Saturday to celebrate a friend’s upcoming wedding when she disappeared.



Her friends raised the alarm on Sunday morning and searches have been taking place at Carlingford Lough.



This afternoon, the search for the missing 30-year-old was stood down following the discovery of a body in the water. Gardai confirmed the body is believed to be that of Ms Maguire.



Gardai said her death is not being treated as suspicious.



A post-mortem examination will take place tomorrow.



“Gardaí wish to thank the public for their help in this instance, the help of the volunteers and the coastguard. No further assistance is required,” a statement said.