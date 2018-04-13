Body found in search for missing swimmer

A body has been recovered in the search for a swimmer missing off the coast of Galway.

Coast Guard helicopter R115 spotted the body during a resumed search for the man on Friday morning.

The swimmer failed to return to shore at Salthill after going for a swim on Thursday.

The body was recovered by the Galway inshore lifeboat. It has been taken to Galway University Hospital to facilitate formal identification.

The major land and sea search involved the Coast Guard, RNLI, gardai, civil defence teams and volunteer divers.