Body of man recovered from River Blackwater by Lough Neagh Rescue

A man’s body has been recovered from the River Blackwater, it has emerged.

By Gemma Murray
16 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:45pm

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Last night our crews from Antrim, Ardboe & Kinnego were tasked to an incident on the River Blackwater.

"Along with Lough Neagh Coastguard Rescue Team and Police Service of Northern Ireland, our crews quickly conducted a search of the river where we quickly located and recovered the body of a male."

The post adds: “We would like to thank our crews who, with great dignity and professionalism, were able to return this soul to his loved-ones and help bring closure for the grieving family. RIP”.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Tamnamore Road area of Dungannon on Monday, January 9.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Messages of support for the family and the rescuers have flooded Facebook.

The messages include “Great work by all involved allowing a family some closure during a very difficult time”, “

RNLI rescue

Thoughts and prayers to the family circle Peace Perfect Peace” and “ Such sad news, condolences to the family and prayers of support for those involved in the search and recovery”.

