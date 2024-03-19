Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement Gardai say the woman in her 20s was recovered from the Ulster Canal in Monaghan town at approximately 8:30am on March 17.

They add that the body was then removed from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

And a post-mortem examination has taken place to try to determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Gardai

They add that initial findings have been relayed to investigating Gardaí and the focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the Coroner.