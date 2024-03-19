Body of woman from Northern Ireland reportedly recovered from Ulster Canal on March 17

The body of a young woman from Northern Ireland has been recovered from the Ulster Canal in Monaghan.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Mar 2024, 08:09 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 08:40 GMT
In a statement Gardai say the woman in her 20s was recovered from the Ulster Canal in Monaghan town at approximately 8:30am on March 17.

They add that the body was then removed from the scene to the mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

And a post-mortem examination has taken place to try to determine the course of the Garda investigation.

They add that initial findings have been relayed to investigating Gardaí and the focus of the investigation will now shift towards compiling a file for the Coroner.

A PSNI spokeswoman said they were not aware of the incident.

