Body recovered from plane wreckage identified as footballer Sala

A body recovered from a plane which crashed in the English Channel has been formally identified as professional footballer Emiliano Sala, Dorset Police said.

The families of Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been informed.

In a statement on Thursday night, police said they “will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“HM Coroner will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death supported by Dorset Police.”