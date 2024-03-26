Body recovered from the River Mourne in Strabane in search for missing Jordan Gallagher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When asked for an update on the search for Jordan Gallagher, a PSNI spokesman said that “formal identification and a post mortem will take place in due course, however, police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time”.

It added that Police are liaising with the family of Jordan Gallagher who was reported missing to police on Saturday, 2nd March, 2024.

Jordan Gallagher, who is in his 20s, and from Ballycolman near Strabane in Co Londonderry, was last seen on Saturday 2 March.

A post from Strabane Sigersons GAA says: “Everyone at Strabane Sigersons would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the late Jordan Gallagher.

"Jordan was a former club player, he loved to wear the sky blue and navy. He never once pulled on the jersey and let it down, Jordan always gave 100%.

"That’s the type of character he was, always had a smile and cracking a joke that would make everyone laugh.

"In 2016, Jordan was part of the historic Under 14 team that won the Grade 1 Championship for the first time in the clubs’ history, Jordan scored a crucial goal in the final against Eglish in Drumragh.

Jordan Gallagher

"Later that year, he was part of the Under 16 team that was defeated in the Grade 2 Championship final by Moortown, Jordan was the hero in the semi-final against Loughmacrory scoring two goals.

"In 2015, he was also part of the Under 13 team that won the Grade 2 League, starting at midfield in the final against Eglish.

"On the 2nd March, we heard the terrible news that Jordan had gone missing.

"It stunned the entire community and club. In the days and weeks that followed, his family and friends were ever present on the search to recover Jordan’s body.

Devastated family issue statement in a bid to get a last push to find their son

"On the evening of Monday 25th March, we received the news that Jordan’s body had been recovered.

"We as a club and Strabane as a town are devastated at the loss of another young person, we would encourage all of Jordan’s friends, family and the entire community of young people in Strabane to talk to someone if they need it, this is a total tragedy that has left a family and community heartbroken.

"Jordan, from everyone at Strabane Sigersons we would like to thank you for all you done when pulling on the blue jersey, you gave us many great memories that we will cherish forever, your son will grow up to hear the stories of you when you graced the Gaelic fields of Strabane and around Tyrone

Ar dheis Dé go raibh anam”

Another tribute from Foyle Search and Rescue says: “SEARCH UPDATE – The volunteers and staff would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jordan Gallagher.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.

"We would like to thank our volunteers for their tremendous amount of dedication to the search, as well as our colleagues in Community Rescue Service Western District and Search & Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North for their support.”

Earlier the Gallagher family had posted an appeal for assistance in finding their beloved son.