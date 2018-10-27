Bomb found in garden of a Belfast home

A device, found in the garden of a home in Belfast, was ‘viable’, say the PSNI.

Detectives investigating said the bomb was discovered in the garden of a house in St James Mews in north Belfast yesterday.

The collision occurred on Thursday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Shortly after midday police received a report that a suspicious object had been discovered in the garden of a property.

“Police attended and ATO were tasked to examined the object.

“Following examination ATO declared it to be a viable explosive device.

“The device was made safe and removed for further examination.”

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is appealing for anyone who was in the St James Mews area overnight Thursday night or early yesterday morning and who witnessed anyone in the area or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 499 26/10/18.

He said: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”