Book of condolence opens for tragic Kayden Fleck

A book of condolence has opened to pay tribute to tragic five-year-old Kayden Fleck.

The book paying tribute to the youngster has opened in Harryville Primary school in Ballymena.

A post on the school website said: "School will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 12noon until 6pm to allow anyone from Harryville, Ballykeel and wider areas to come and sign a book of condolence for Kayden and his family.

"There will also be a donation box and tea/coffee available."

The youngster passed away after falling into the River Braid on Saturday near the Ecos Centre at around 1pm, prompting a large-scale effort from the emergency services and public to rescue him.

He spent close to two hours in the water before he was taken from the river some miles downstream and airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children where he later died.

His parents Darrel and Leanne described Kayden and his twin brother Jayden as the “two musketeers”.

A crowdfunding page has been launched by friends to help fund the youngster's funeral.

