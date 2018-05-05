Border Force hiring stance changed due to too many Protestants in security forces

The Border Force was told to be less accepting towards job applicants who have security force experience, on the grounds that too many of them are Protestant.

The news has prompted fresh criticism of the Equality Commission, and a call for the whole hiring process to now be halted.

Jim Allister

MLA Jim Allister – whose detailed reading of the job application criteria brought the issue to the fore in the first place – said the situation is “outrageous”, and “cannot be allowed to go unchallenged”.

The matter first emerged at the start of the week, when Mr Allister noticed that the hiring criteria for the 16 Border Force officer jobs now open in the Province is different to the criteria in Great Britain.

For both regions, applicants must either have the equivalent of two A Levels at grades A to E, or must formerly have served as a Border Force officer for two years.

The rules in Great Britain go on to state that even if applicants do not meet this criteria, they are still eligible to apply if they were formerly in the police or the military.

However, this rule only applies in England, Scotland, and Wales – not Northern Ireland.

In other words, a former policeman who does not have A Levels would be welcome to apply for a Border Force job in Great Britain, but is excluded from applying for the same job in Northern Ireland.

Since the start of the week, the News Letter has been asking the Home Office – which the Border Force is part of – why this difference exists.

Four days after it was asked, it told the News Letter: “The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland raised concerns about using military and law enforcement as a specific criteria because this could disadvantage those from a particular community background within Northern Ireland. This requirement was therefore removed by Border Force for this campaign in the interest of ensuring we have a representative profile of candidates.”

It is understood lawyers had advised that potential Catholic applicants without police/military backgrounds could argue that the proportion of Protestants who do have such backgrounds is significantly higher.

The Equality Commission said it had “stressed the importance of ensuring that employers in Northern Ireland comply with the requirements placed on them by the equality legislation here” to the Border Force.

It also cited “concerns in relation to the relevance of the experience criteria”, since training would be provided to new recruits upon joining.

It said the matter had been brought to its attention by Committee on the Administration of Justice – a Northern Irish campaign group which describes itself as striving for “a new society based on human rights and the rule of law”.

The closing date for applications is Monday.

Jim Allister, TUV leader and qualified barrister, said: “It is imperative that the recruitment process is halted now and that posts in Northern Ireland are open to applicants on the same basis as the rest of the UK.”

Ex-DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt joined the RUC in 1972, and retired from the police in 2002.

He said the Border Force is cutting itself off from a pool of people with highly-relevant experience, and dubbed the situation is “absolutely crazy”, “just unbelievable”, “nonsensical”, and “beggars belief”.

“It should be the best person for the job at the end of the day,” he told the News Letter.

“It’s just more discrimination being heaped on by the so-called Equality Commission.”

He added the rules “absolutely, 100%” amount to discrimination against the Protestant community at large.

Mr Spratt went on to say the historic imbalance in the make-up of the security services was down to republicans intimidating Catholic personnel in their own communities, and that the police have since undergone a period of “50-50” recruitment to redress Catholic under-represenation.