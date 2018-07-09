Boris Johnson quits

Boris Johnson has quit as the UK’s foreign secretary.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly.

“The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”

It follows the resignation of David Davis, the man in charge of the UK’s Brexit negotiations, on Sunday night.

It comes after the Prime Minister agreed a new Brexit blueprint with her Cabinet at a crunch meeting in her country estate Chequers on Friday.

More to follow.