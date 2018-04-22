BOXING: Carl Frampton beats Nonito Donaire in Belfast

Carl Frampton kept his Windsor Park dream alive on Saturday night after seeing off Nonito Donaire on points to claim the vacant WBO Interim World title at the SSE Arena.

All the judges scored it117-111 to Frampton and he can now look forward to a summer World title fight in Belfast.

The Jackal bossed the fight but was wobbled in the 11th round but the decision was never in doubt

Also on the night Zolani Tete defended his WBO bantamweight World title as he defeated Omar Navez on points.

It was disappointment for Conrad Cummings lost on points to Luke Keeler in the defence of his WBO European title.

The judges scoring the fight 98-92, 97-93 and 99-91 to Keeler.

Cummings struggled to get into the fight and Keeler deserved the victory.

In the all Belfast dust-up between Tyrone McKenna and Anthony Upton it was McKenna who came out on top on points.

McKenna had his rival down in the ninth before winning 98-92 on points,

There was a good win in the night for Steven Ward as he stopped Michal Cach in the first round.

There were also wins for Marco McCullough, Lewis Crocker and Tyrone McCullagh.