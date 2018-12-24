Boxing Day Sales: The retailers to watch and when the deals start

The high street may already be awash with deals put up by desperately competitive retailers but that is unlikely to put consumers off the traditional Boxing Day sales.

Boxing Day still remains a key shopping day - twice as much money was spent on Boxing Day than Black Friday last year - while the period between Christmas Day and New Year generated £12 billion in sales, according to ShopperTrak.

Belfast City Centre sees a busy Sunday with Christmas shoppers getting in their last presents before Christmas Day on Tuesday. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

John Lewis

After booking its biggest week ever thanks to Black Friday sales, John Lewis will be keen to keep the deals coming with another set of price cuts.

Shoppers will not even have to wait until Boxing Day, with clearance starting online at 5pm on Christmas Eve. The sales will start in most shops on Thursday December 27 but its stores in the Trafford Centre, Heathrow and St Pancras are open on Boxing Day.

Argos

Belfast City Centre ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Argos will be starting its sale on Christmas Day online, as it did last year. There were bargains to be found on everything from children’s toys to iPads, with discounts including £140 off Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Those up for a Christmas Day shopping spree can take advantage of the retailer’s fast-track service to collect items in store over the coming days.

Debenhams

Debenhams is starting its sale online and in stores on Boxing Day, and will continue with the deals until the New Year.

However, the department store has been running significant sales before Christmas has even arrived, with up to 50% off on designer womenswear and beauty and fragrance.

Currys PC World

The tech giant is set to slash its prices this Boxing Day. Last year’s deals included bargains on laptops, TVs, washing machines and fridge freezers. Samsung TVs were reduced by £700 and the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad was slashed by £220.

In 2017, the retailer said its peak retail shopping time on Boxing Day was between 10am and 11am.

Very

Very has traditionally reduced prices throughout all departments on Boxing Day, with women’s fashion and menswear, tech products and gaming all subject to strong discounting.

However, shoppers can already find 50% off gifting, 50% off selected electrical beauty and 40% off fragrances.

Boots

Boots has already thrown up some strong discounting ahead of Christmas, but Boxing Day is likely to show even deeper cuts come Boxing Day.

eBay

The online auction website will be holding Boxing Day sales with up to 50% off selected sellers, including Debenhams, Reebok and Crocs.

Some eBay sales will last into the New Year, including savings of up to £250 on Canon.

M&S

Last year the high street stalwart offered up to 50% off for Boxing Day shoppers.

This year its Boxing Day deals will go live online at midnight on Christmas Day, and those who wish to shop in store are urged to check the opening times for their nearest location.

Amazon

Those Black Friday purchases might still be sitting on the credit card but Amazon is gearing up to offer another wave of discounts for Boxing Day. Last year, Amazon had deals on a wide range of products including Sony TVs and the Amazon Echo.